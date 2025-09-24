Roseanne Barr Slams ABC's 'Double Standard' After Letting Jimmy Kimmel Return -- Following Her Own Cancellation Controversy

Roseanne Barr thinks Jimmy Kimmel is getting favorable treatment at ABC.

On Tuesday night, Roseanne appeared on NewsNation to share her thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s return after a brief, six-day hiatus for comments made about Charlie Kirk‘s death.

As you’ll recall, the actress’ ABC sitcom Roseanne was canceled in 2018 after the star pushed out a racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, saying she looked like a combo of “Muslim Brotherhood + Planet of the Apes.” When called out for the racist remark, she argued, “Muslims r NOT a race.” She later apologized:

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

She also claimed she thought Valarie was white. But the damage was done. Despite strong ratings, the network canceled the reboot. And now, seeing Jimmy get his show back so quickly, Roseanne is furious over what she’s calling a “double standard.”

When asked what she thinks about the latest scandal at the channel, the 72-year-old argued:

“It just shows how they think. I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone. It’s a double standard.”

There’s a big difference between saying something undeniably very racist and making a critical comment about conservatives’ reaction to a current event, especially in an era when the government is not being so subtle about trying to influence the media.

But Roseanne doesn’t see it that way. Addressing Kimmel’s reaction when she was canceled, she said:

“He called me a racist, even though I said repeatedly — which they repeatedly censored — that it was a mistake. I thought that the woman was a white woman from Iran.”

She even called out his own problematic past:

“[Kimmel] called me a racist, even though he himself had appeared in blackface on their network many times.”

In 2020, the late-night host previously apologized for appearing in blackface in The Man Show while he impersonated NBA player Karl Malone and Oprah Winfrey. The show ran from 1994 to 2004 on Comedy Central. Certainly not okay whatsoever, and something he was not proud of.

In his statement at the time, he predicted the controversy would be used against him “to try to quiet me,” insisting, “I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.” He has not reacted to Roseanne’s latest comments.

Listen to Roseanne’s full commentary (below):

