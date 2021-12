Perezcious fave Rosi Golan has just gifted us with an instant Hanukkah classic!

And she made it so very her!

This is holiday meets singer/songwriter!

SO BEAUTIFUL!

If you change the lyrics, it could be a love song! And it sort of it – to her faith.

Check out Eight Nights above!

