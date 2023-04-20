Royal Family 'Delighted' Meghan Markle Isn't Coming To Coronation, Says Author

They’ll never say it publicly, of course — but can there be any doubt getting Meghan Markle to bow out of their next big event has the blue bloods tickled pink?

Last week it was revealed Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation without his controversial wife, who will be staying home in Montecito, California with the kids. BBC reporter Tom Bower contends the royal fam couldn’t be more pleased with the results of the Sussexes’ tough decision, telling Page Six frankly:

“I think everyone’s delighted she’s not coming.”

Yeesh! It seems an awful thing to say, and yet… It’s not like anyone doubts it, right? The Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author was kidding when he added:

“They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column.”

However, Bower was kind of kidding on the square. It’s unclear what lengths the fam went to in order to keep Meghan from attending, but we have heard Princess Catherine told her she’d have to “sit at the back.” The racial component of that simply can’t be overlooked, even considering Kate might have the African American history knowledge of a Floridian under DeSantis.

And they did schedule the darn thing on Archie‘s birthday, making it trés difficile for the busy momma to make it all work. We might have figured all that was a coincidence — before learning the tricks they pulled to keep Meghan from the late Queen’s bedside.

So yeah, not a huge leap to say they intended to keep her from coming — or that they’re happy it worked. Previously another royal expert, Eloise Parker, told Entertainment Tonight Prince William and Kate were relieved not to have to deal with the extra scrutiny Meghan’s presence would bring:

“I think there’s bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won’t be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who’s looking where, who’s lip reading, what’s going on between them. There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women.”

There certainly would have been a lot of speculation. Though frankly there still will be with Harry there. Especially after what he had to say in Spare!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are the royal fam happy with Harry coming sans his plus one??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Peacock/YouTube.]