OMG! Peloton Bike Killed Man 'Instantly' During Workout, Claims Lawsuit

Yet ANOTHER story about unsafe Peloton equipment? Does anyone else ever remember stories about people being killed by treadmills and stationary bikes before??

A woman is claiming her 32-year-old son was killed by his Peloton in January of last year. In a lawsuit, obtained by the Daily Beast, Johanna Furtado alleges that after her son had completed a “core” workout on the bike — which required him to dismount and get on the floor — he “used the bike to assist him in getting up,” which led to disaster. Apparently, the machine “spun around,” slamming Ryan Furtado on the face and neck, “severing a carotid artery in his neck killing him instantly” in his Brooklyn apartment.

Whoa.

The grieving mother further claimed the New York Police Department found him at his residence with the bike still toppled over on his upper half. How tragic… Joanna is upset about how the equipment could be so dangerous — but also takes issue with the fact there’s only one warning label on the front end that states it could cause harm if used to “pull oneself up from the floor during a workout.” She argues the fitness company should have taken more obvious measures to warn against “foreseeable misuse.”

Peloton has since responded to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in March, with a statement to People on Thursday:

“We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Furtado family for this unfortunate accident. As a Member-first company, the health and safety of our Member community is a top priority.”

However, they’ve also filed a legal response to the lawsuit, denying responsibility, claiming that Ryan’s “alleged injuries or damages” were caused by his own “negligence.”

Um… we’re just not sure about this one. On the one hand it sounds like some kind of freak Final Destination accident that no one could duplicate. On the other… they did have a warning about it, so maybe they did find it happening a lot in their safety testing? And instead of fixing it posted a label instead?

We don’t know for sure, but we do know this is far from the first incident in which someone has been killed by a Peloton — though perhaps the first grown man?

Ryan had only purchased his Peloton six months before his death. A GoFundMe set up to help with “unexpected costs” can be visited HERE. Rest in peace. See more (below):

