Simone Biles Claps Back HARD After Husband Jonathan Owens Blasted For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal!

Simone Biles Claps Back HARD After Husband Jonathan Owens Got Dragged For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal!

Simone Biles is sick of everyone coming after her husband Jonathan Owens, so she is sending a strong message to all the haters now!

As you know, the football player has faced boatloads of criticism online ever since he went on The Pivot Podcast last year and claimed he “didn’t know” who the gymnastic was when they matched on Raya. He even said he was “the catch” in their relationship. HIM THE CATCH?! When he is married to Simone Biles, the GOAT of gymnastics?! No way! Naturally, his comments sparked a ton of controversy. The 27-year-old athlete defended Jonathan from the haters, calling them “disrespectful.” However, no matter what she said, fans never let him live it down.

So when Jonathan posted a picture on Instagram wearing the gold medal Simone won during the all-around team competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this week? As if it were HIS? The internet was LIVID, to say the least! Take a look the controversial post (below):

Of course, he was just being a supportive hubby. It’s a sweet post! However, many didn’t see it that way! Some folks criticized him in the comments, calling him her “biggest hater” and telling him to “give the medal back.” The drama even trickled over onto TikTok! Influencer Kiera Breaugh even told Jonathan to “take her medal off” in a video on the platform, saying:

“Take her medal off! After all of the — take her medal off! Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday? Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No. You were taking notes in the audience, and I thought that was cute. I was gonna give him a pass. I thought him keeping score the audience was kind of cute. I was gonna take it easy on him. Let her wear the metal for the picture that you post. After everything that’s gone on, that could be a pretty simple PR move. [You]already got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow [your] wife and undermine her accomplishments.’”

Damn! But, yeah, let her wear the medal that SHE earned! Watch the video (below):

Well, Simone didn’t appreciate all the negative comments about her husband… again. She clapped back at Kiera and made it clear Jonathan wasn’t the only one posing with her medal in pics:

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don’t ever make assumptions. like y’all are so f**king miserable. leave us alone.”

Despite the heated response, Kiera wasn’t mad! In fact, she was “honored to be told to f**k off by such a talented woman.” Ha! Love it! See her follow-up video (below):

Replying to @Simone Biles fair enough ????

Simone clearly is over with the hate toward her hubby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Jonathan Owens/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Aug 03, 2024 10:31am PDT

