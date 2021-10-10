Ryan Gosling Opens Up About How Quarantine Impacted His Daughters In A Rare Interview

Ryan Gosling knows all too well the realities of being a parent during a pandemic!

As you most likely know, the 40-year-old actor rarely ever talks about his family in interviews. But while chatting with GQ at a party for his new partnership with Tag Heuer, he shared a glimpse into what life as a parent was like for him and Eva Mendes in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Touching on how difficult it was to keep daughters Esmerelda and Amada entertained, he said:

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

LOLz! Imagine the couple giving an Oscar-worthy puppet show!

Now, what the hell does that even have to do with promoting his watches? Well, Gosling then touched on how his collection symbolizes how each day feels like a race against time, especially as his kids grow older:

“On a personal level, I think about time more than I used to. I have two kids and they’re growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to. For my first Father’s Day, Eva gave me a watch. The brand doesn’t matter. The symbol was what mattered. It meant you’re on the clock now.”

That’s kind of a sweet gift! Gosling isn’t the only one with a track record for keeping the family away from the public eye. While Eva has since wiped her Instagram clean, the 47-year-old Hitch star previously opened up about not posting pictures of Gosling or her children on social media, explaining:

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

She then added:

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private.”

Loved getting this little peek into their family! Reactions to what Ryan had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Cinzia Camela/WENN]