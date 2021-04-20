Eva Mendes Gives Rare Look Into Her & Ryan Gosling's Parenting Style -- And Sparks A Major Debate!

Eva Mendes may be one of the most private celebs in the business — never sharing photos of her children or even with her famous baby daddy Ryan Gosling — but she sure as heck isn’t shy about telling anyone how she feels!

The Place Beyond The Pines star posted some parenting advice on Monday, and she dressed it all up in Versace first so folks would let it in the door.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted the answer to a question she said she gets asked all the time:

“I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This @versace is definitely up there.”

Along with a pic of this classic look:

Yowza. But it turns out that fringe-tastic number was the spoonful of sugar to help some medicine go down. Because she also added in the caption:

“Im not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway. Please slide if you care.”

Then followers who cared slid through to the next pic — where they were greeted with the following quote:

“Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”

Ah, the classic spanking debate. A tale as old as time — or should we say a bruised tail. Quite a lot of parents still believe in the old Biblical adage, “spare the rod and spoil the child.” They think spankings are tough love, and that corporal punishment is necessary in training young minds.

However, many parents view spanking as nothing more than barbaric violence, basically just child abuse dressed up in a nicer outfit. Maybe a pink Versace. Clearly Eva and Ryan are on this side of the argument, but not all of the Hitch star’s followers agreed.

For instance, one fan commented:

“I don’t know. I was spanked and now I’m a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat.”

Eva was happy for the discourse, responding:

“Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way. We all parent our own way, and I have no idea what I’m doing most the time. This didn’t come with a manual. So when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love.”

Another commenter wrote:

“Love you but completely disagree. The goal in raising kids is not to have to spank, but it’s correcting before they can reason behavior out with you. Completely different than hitting someone. That’s not correcting behavior. We raised 5 respectful loving kind kids that were a joy to be around. Good fruit shows from loving correction.”

Eva didn’t hit back — she gently responded:

“I totally respect you. Thank you for a respectful comment. So nice to disagree with respect. I found the quote powerful and wanted to pass it on. Lotsa love to and yours “

Wow, she really kept her cool there and didn’t go full Twitter, shouting those who disagreed with her down or beating them into submission…

Hey, wait a minute… was that her tricky way of showing how she parents? LOLz!

Eva got serious, too, though. Opening up, perhaps inadvertently, she pointed out how she was “happy to be able to talk about alternative discipline now,” saying:

“When I was a kid that was not an option.”

We won’t prod any more, but clearly she’s letting us know she isn’t making the same parenting choices as those who raised her… Hmm. We are loving all the honesty — and the civility! Where do YOU fall on the spanking debate, Perezcious parents?

