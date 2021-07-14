Eva Mendes Posts Rare Vid SHOT BY HER KIDS -- Taking After Director Daddy Ryan Gosling!

Eva Mendes may be against posting footage of her kids, but she’s more than proud to post her kids’ footage!

The Hitch star revealed that her and Ryan Gosling’s children could very well have a future behind the camera by sharing a stunning video of herself that was filmed by her kiddos!

The clip showed the 47-year-old looking gorg modeling a few new handbags while sporting different patterned dresses in what looked like a professionally shot ad. Turns out, the cinematographers were her daughters, 6-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada, as she explained in the caption:

“My kids shot this.”

The actress went on to share that the bag she was carrying came from a brand with a good cause, adding in the caption:

“@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor. Their mission is to create a world where… ‘NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'”

Shooting footage that was posted by Mendes is definitely something her little girls should be proud of, because not even their father — who has directed multiple feature films, btw — has achieved that just yet, as Eva previously revealed she doesn’t post any photos of herself taken by the La La Land actor.

And while we may end up seeing more footage shot by her kids, we certainly won’t be seeing her daughters’ faces anytime soon. Last year, Mendes explained she doesn’t want to post pics of her kiddos on social media due to a lack of their “consent,” telling fans:

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent… As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private.”

