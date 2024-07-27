Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's 7-Year-Old Daughter Inez Makes A Secret VULGAR Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine!

[LIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD FOR DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE!!!]

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s daughter go into acting? She already has one fun credit under her belt, as it turns out. Inez Reynolds has a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine!

Of course you’d never know it — not even if you saw the movie! Because the 7-year-old’s face is covered the whole time!

OK, to tapdance around as many spoilers as we can…

At one point in the multiverse-hopping adventure, Deadpool and Wolverine run into a team of Deadpool variants called the Deadpool Corps, something straight from the comics. Their leader is Ladypool, played — as many who saw her in the trailer guessed — by none other than Blake herself!

But there are all sorts of Deadpools — one of which is a little kid. And she’s just as foulmouthed as the full-grown version!

During a standoff, Deadpool tries to talk them down, and the little one shouts back:

“When I want to hear from you, I’ll knock Wolverine’s d**k out of your mouth!”

OMG! So wild to learn that was little Inez! Hilarious! Another character tells Wade:

“That’s Kidpool. She’s the meanest.”

Ha! Seems like a perfect role for Ryan’s daughter, right??

Oh, and one more fun fact. There’s a BABY DEADPOOL, too! Babypool is played by… you guessed it! Olin Reynolds! A whole family of sweary smacktalkers! LOVES IT!!!

