Taylor Swift Is NOT In Deadpool -- But These SAVAGE Jokes Roasting Celebrity Breakups Are!

[SPOILER ALERT!!!]

OK, let’s get this out of the way right now. Obviously this post is about a movie that just opened, so beware of some spoilers herein for Deadpool & Wolverine! But if you don’t mind hearing a couple jokes beforehand or you aren’t planning on seeing the movie at all… jump right in!

First off, sorry, Swifties… It turns out after all that rampant speculation, Taylor Swift is NOT in the movie. That isn’t even a spoiler! We’re just managing expectations!

For a long time folks have been wondering if Tay would pop up in an X-Men movie as Dazzler, a mutant pop star. Perfect casting, right? The rumors went into overdrive when Tay brought stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy with her to a Chiefs game. Seemed like a pretty good sign, right?

Well, there may be a ton of cameos in this movie, but that isn’t one of them. Taylor Swift does NOT appear on the movie at all. Sorry, everyone! But celeb obsessives like us still had plenty of razor sharp claws to scratch that itch between superhero fights!

This was the most meta Deadpool movie yet, and that’s saying a LOT! But it really goes there — in ways that, like a celeb roast, it even feels like the stars look over at Deadpool as if to say, damn, really??

Maybe the most savage of these jokes is at the expense of a superhero actor who isn’t even in the movie — Ben Affleck! As you may have heard, Jennifer Garner returns as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years. She’s part of an underground resistance of heroes — far too complicated to get into — but it included both Elektra and Daredevil. Considering 2003’s Daredevil was the movie where this Bennifer fell in love, it should be really special to her, right?

But when someone mentions Daredevil has been killed in battle prior to the movie, Deadpool looks to Elektra and says somberly:

“Daredevil? I’m so sorry.”

Hilariously, she coldly brushes off the death of Ben Affleck’s character, literally shrugging as she tosses off apathetically:

“It’s fine.”

Ha! OMG! Knowing the actors got divorced IRL, that is absolutely brutal! Like we said, this thing is meta!

Another divorce ribbing comes at the expense of the Huge Jacked Man himself! Deadpool introduces someone to Wolverine, then says:

“He’s usually shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce.”

OUCH!!! Poking at his own co-lead about his heartbreaking divorce from wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness?? That’s offsides! And believe us when we say, the reaction in the film from Hugh makes us wonder if it was even in the script! Either he was actually offended, or he really is that good an actor.

There are a LOT more hysterical meta jokes and outrageous cameos in the movie, definitely worth seeing without spoilers if you love all those pre-MCU Marvel movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s. Or if you enjoy celebs poking fun at their own divorces! Win-win for us!

