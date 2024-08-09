Ryan Reynolds To Blame For Blake Lively's Feud With Justin Baldoni, Say Fans!

Oh, how interesting! Is the drama everyone’s picking up on surrounding Blake Lively‘s new movie all because of her and her husband?? This just got even spicier…

If you haven’t seen, there’s definitely something going on between It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and the cast of the film. Justin both directed and starred in the domestic abuse drama — and yet he’s clearly been keeping his distance from Blake and the rest of the stars at the premiere and in promotion. Heck, Jenny Slate seemed to completely deflect a question about him at the premiere! No one is saying anything outright, but fans are picking up on the friction.

So what’s the deal??

Some fans think they’ve figured it out. They’re pointing fingers at Blake and, more problematically, at Ryan Reynolds.

See, they’re a clever bunch, these viewers, and they picked up on how hands-on the Deadpool star has been with It Ends With Us lately. First there was that video he made promoting it — as if it was one of his movies or Mint Mobile or something. Cute enough… But then Blake came out and said he also wrote an “iconic” scene in the movie. She told E! News on Wednesday:

“The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now.”

So now he also helped rewrite the movie? Fans are now thinking maybe Justin is upset at Blake — and especially Ryan — taking credit for the film that was, at one point, his baby. But there’s more…

According to one source on TikTok claiming to have some inside dirt, Ryan and Blake both thought this could be her chance at an Oscar nomination. So they really tried to get it perfect. They even invested money into the movie in hopes of getting more creative control — which was tricky because it meant overruling the film’s director. Ultimately, this person claims, when Sony fought them on it they threatened to take their money AND Blake and go home! Author Colleen Hoover even weighed in on Blake’s side, and Sony relented. This person claims Ryan and Blake had major creative input on a LOT of the film.

Get this — in this source’s estimation, Blake essentially shadow–directed the film. Like Kurt Russell with Tombstone. If that’s true, it’s a WILD twist on all this. It would explain why Justin was so upset and keeping his distance from her. And why the cast wasn’t answering questions about his direction.

It would also put a new spin on him telling an interviewer Blake should direct the sequel. What seemed like a nice gesture might be hinting at the source of the drama! When asked about making the sequel, he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday:

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Wait, if all this is true, he wasn’t being magnanimous! He was being salty! Like, fine, you go direct the next one if you want to direct so bad. Whoa.

More like It Ends With SUS, are we right? Do y’all buy this theory, Perezcious cinephiles?? Let us know in the comments!

