Blake Lively Reveals The Super 'Romantic' Gift Ryan Reynolds Gave Her Every Week When They Started Dating! 

Ryan Reynolds pulled out all the stops to win over Blake Lively’s heart during the early days of their relationship!

Speaking with People on Wednesday, the actress revealed that when the couple began dating after meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, her hubby would give her flowers every week. And it wasn’t just a bouquet! Ryan also included a card with a sweet or hilarious message inside. Aww!! Blake explained:

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said. It was just like, someone who sees you or remembers a funny story. I would tell him something funny that happened in my day or something sweet we said or something we had to look forward to, and it was always just, like, a little five words, seven words, like, a little quote of our week.”

The Gossip Girl alum was very touched by his gesture, calling it “such a beautiful, romantic thing.” Yeah, no kidding!! We would love to be wooed like that, too! LOLz!

Obviously, the presents worked like a charm in the long run! The couple have been married for over a decade now. And, as Blake said, they went on to have “4,000 children!” Four thousand is definitely a stretch! LOLz! The pair has since welcomed four kiddos — 9-year-old daughter James, 7-year-old daughter Inez, 4-year-old daughter Betty, and 1-year-old son Olin.

Reactions to the sweet gift from Ryan, Perezcious readers? What an incredible gesture, ya know?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

