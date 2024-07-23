Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Shares Very Unique Name Of His & Blake Lively’s Fourth Child!

Well, now we finally know the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s fourth baby!

On Monday night, the 47-year-old father of four popped up at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Right before the screening, he got up on stage to speak to the crowd about the film, the process of creating it, and the work he and Hugh Jackman put in on it. But the Waiting star also broke a little bit of news with the name of the couple’s fourth child, too!!

While up on stage, Ryan thanked Blake for all of her support throughout his career, and with this movie specifically. He also thanked all four of his children — by name! Speaking off the cuff about his family, Reynolds said:

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

Awww!

But also: Olin!!! So, in addition to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, the fam now boasts Olin among its members! Such a cool (and very Nordic!) name! We LOVE it! And such a subtle way to break the news, since nobody knew that before! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the moment during Ryan’s premiere speech (below):

Reactions to the name, y’all?! Do U like it?? Share your thoughts (below)!

