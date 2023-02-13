Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Subtly Announce Birth Of 4th Baby -- LOOK!

Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds!!

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram with a surprise — and while the post didn’t include a photo of the little one or any details about the baby, there was one very obvious clue she’d given birth. Her baby bump is gone! Posing alongside the Spirited star and his mother, Tammy Reynolds, the 35-year-old looked stunning in jeans and a black tank top. She teased the arrival of her fourth kiddo, writing:

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

OMG! That’s putting it lightly!

Related: Ryan & Blake’s Kids Thought Singing Was Taylor Swift’s ‘Hobby’

Alongside the family photo, she also shared several pics of dishes she made for the big day. But let’s be honest, all anyone could probably focus on was her missing bump! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

Much of this pregnancy has been a secret, even to the couple’s friends, so we’re not surprised to see they decided to keep the birth private at first. What an awesome way to subtly announce the arrival, though! The news sure sent fans into a frenzy, too! Take a look at all the users who were freaking out in the comment section:

“Nobody sneaks babies in as stealthily as @blakelively and @vancityreynolds ! Congratulations kids!!” “Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” “Rihanna debuts bump, Blake debuts no bump ”

LOLz!! Something was in the air! Blake and Ryan’s newborn joins sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The family has not yet revealed the sex of the baby or its name, but in November while appearing on the Today show, Ryan did tease:

“I know girls. So I’m kind of hoping for that.”

We’ll have to wait and find out more about the newborn! In the meantime, many congratulations to the growing family!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Blake Lively/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]