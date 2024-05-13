Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response To Whether Taylor Swift Revealed His & Blake Lively's Baby Name On TTPD!

Did Taylor Swift drop the newest Reynolds baby’s name on The Tortured Poets Department?!

Way back in 2020 when the pop star’s record-breaking album Folklore hit streaming services, fans began to speculate she revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s third baby’s name. And as it turned out — she did! She was already using the names of the couple’s other kids in her songs — James and Inez Reynolds — so when Swifties heard the newest name Betty they caught the hint!

But the big question is… did she do the same on TTPD with Blake and Ryan’s fourth baby??

The name of the child who was quietly born last February, which has yet-to-be-revealed, is speculated to be one of the many names T-Swizzle drops on the album. But is that the truth or just a rumor? Well, the Deadpool actor is settling the score! Kinda…

On The Today Show Monday, host Savannah Guthrie asked Ryan the burning question — and his answer wasn’t all that helpful. But it was SO funny! He said:

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is. And I will say this: We’re still waiting. She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

LOLz!!

The idea of Blake and Ryan sitting around waiting for Taylor to write a song and thus name their child is too funny! But also… way to distract from not answering the question! See the HIGHlarious moment for yourself (below):

So there you have it! We wouldn’t expect anything less from Ryan! But the question is — is he avoiding answering because it is or isn’t one of the names on TTPD?? What do U think? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

