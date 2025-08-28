Parents Are About To Get Even Angrier At Sabrina Carpenter! Here’s Why!  

Brace yourselves, parents! You probably won’t like the content on Sabrina Carpenter‘s new album!

The pop star has faced a lot of controversy on the internet for the past year when it comes to her music, starting with the Short n’ Sweet tour. When Sabrina stepped out on the stage each night, she planned to deliver a sexy and fun show! However, some folks thought she did way too much and crossed the line! All because she simulated different sex acts every time she sang the track Juno, made it look like she was naked under a towel, and more.

Some are just prudes who didn’t pay attention to the fact that her album talks about sex at times. And other parents complained the concert is too “vulgar,” especially since she has younger fans in the audience. To that, Sabrina fired back in an interview with Time last year, saying, “Don’t come to the show!” Mic drop! She continued:

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Sabrina is not the Disney Channel girl now. And that’s OK. She is a grown woman who is allowed to express herself the way she wants and talk about sex, and she doesn’t have to reel it in for anyone! The sooner everyone accepts that, the better… but they haven’t yet.

With her next album, Man’s Best Friend, she got called out for the artwork. Why? You probably guessed — people thought it was too sexual. It shows Sabrina on all fours in a short black dress and heels while a man grips a fistful of her hair. See (below):

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” ????

is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025

Social media users thought the cover was degrading. People also continued to slam her music for being oversexualized. Well, those in that camp may want to cover their ears when the album drops this week!

In a sneak peek of her interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, which airs on Friday, Sabrina recognized her provocative lyrics are not for everyone, especially on her upcoming record:

“It is not for the pearl clutchers. The album is not for any pearl clutchers.”

That said, the actress believes even those “pearl clutchers” can enjoy a moment or two on the project — when they are alone:

“No, but I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves. Sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold, and they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people.’ It’s like, it’s almost too — It’s TMI.”

But in reality, it’s just supposed to be “fun,” nothing too serious. Sabrina continued:

“But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go, like, Oh, we can all like sigh of relief. This is just fun and that’s all it has to be.”

Say it louder!

And honestly, if you don’t like her music or performances, you don’t have to listen to it or watch them. Let others who appreciate her work enjoy it. It’s as simple as that! Watch the teaser for the interview (below):

@cbsmornings “This is just fun”: In an exclusive interview tomorrow, pop superstar @Sabrina Carpenter tells Gayle King how she embraces the provocative lyrics in her highly-anticipated next album, “Man’s Best Friend.” #sabrinacarpenter ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments!

