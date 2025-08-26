Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Raven-Symoné’s Wife Has A Surprising Clapback To Accusations She Married Child Star For Money: 'I'm Richer!' Lil Nas X Enters Plea -- And What The Judge Ruled Tells Us A LOT About What Happened To Him... Halsey Slams Fans Who Are Boycotting Film Americana Because Of Co-Star Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Controversy! Pete Davidson Money Problems?! Comic Worried About Finances As He's About To Become A Dad: REPORT Jenelle Evans Has Made SO MUCH From OnlyFans After David Eason Divorce! Scott Wolf’s Ex Kelley Is Broke After Divorce Lawyer Walks! Guess Which SPICY Celeb Wants To Replace Anna Wintour At Vogue! Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle Kelly Clarkson WILL Stay On The Voice! Jay Cutler BLASTS Kristin Cavallari -- Says This Divorce Claim Is 'Borderline Slander'! It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni Of 'Harassing' Her! Scooter Braun Responds To Taylor Swift's Emotional Retelling Of Buying Back Her Masters

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's New Album 'Absolutely Inspired' By Travis Kelce -- But Also Blake Lively In THIS Way!

Taylor Swift's New Album 'Absolutely Inspired' By Travis Kelce -- But Also Blake Lively In THIS Way!

It won’t be long until Taylor Swift‘s new album comes out — just another six weeks or so until that October 3 drop! And already, just like the rest of the world, we are highly anticipating exactly what might be on it.

According to a new report, we’ve now at least gots some of our bases covered on that one, so to speak. An insider who spoke to DailyMail.com on Monday revealed that Travis Kelce is “absolutely” the inspiration for The Life Of A Showgirl. Which, hey, we kinda figured! But there’s SO much more to unpack from this insider, too!

Related: Selena Gomez Seems To Have Had Her Bachelorette Party — Without Taylor Swift!

First, the Travis goodies. According to that source, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar was the big driving force behind much of this album’s momentum:

“It is absolutely inspired by Travis. Being loved by him has really helped her overcome some dark chapters in her life.”

Interesting! To that end, Taylor will allegedly use this new music to clap back against people who think her relationship with Travis is nothing more than a PR stunt:

“And she does in her own way address people who believed her relationship with Travis was a PR stunt.”

Ooh…

But that is NOT all! The source went on to add that the album contains “Easter eggs” about the messy Blake Lively situation. You know, the one in which Taylor was dragged into all that It Ends With Us lawsuit drama, which in turn deeply imperiled her friendship with the Gossip Girl alum, to put it very mildly.

On that topic, the source explained:

“There are Easter eggs [in the album] about how she overcame the drama with Blake.”

Well, we definitely can’t wait to unpack all that.

But even THAT is not all! Even though the insider cautions that The Life of a Showgirl is not a political record, some of the songs were inspired by the momentum Taylor felt around then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris last year, according to the source:

“[Taylor was] motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year, which is when she recorded some of the songs.”

In that vein, the insider said it’ll be interesting to see how those songs are received considering how Taylor went against now-Prez Donald Trump with her endorsement of Harris last year:

“Taylor knew that there a lot of people who wanted her record to fail after she went against Trump.”

Oh, and there’s one more loose end to tie up here, too! Remember how we reported that Taylor had been working on a top secret video project about which nobody on the cast or crew knew what the hell was going on? And how we later reported the project did indeed turn out to be a music video??

Well, this DM insider confirmed Taylor shot “two videos” for the forthcoming album. Specifically, that El Lay shoot we previously reported on was “for outdoor scenes for one of the singles which is currently in post-production.” Oooh. We can’t wait to see!!!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This