Taylor Swift's New Album 'Absolutely Inspired' By Travis Kelce -- But Also Blake Lively In THIS Way!

It won’t be long until Taylor Swift‘s new album comes out — just another six weeks or so until that October 3 drop! And already, just like the rest of the world, we are highly anticipating exactly what might be on it.

According to a new report, we’ve now at least gots some of our bases covered on that one, so to speak. An insider who spoke to DailyMail.com on Monday revealed that Travis Kelce is “absolutely” the inspiration for The Life Of A Showgirl. Which, hey, we kinda figured! But there’s SO much more to unpack from this insider, too!

First, the Travis goodies. According to that source, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar was the big driving force behind much of this album’s momentum:

“It is absolutely inspired by Travis. Being loved by him has really helped her overcome some dark chapters in her life.”

Interesting! To that end, Taylor will allegedly use this new music to clap back against people who think her relationship with Travis is nothing more than a PR stunt:

“And she does in her own way address people who believed her relationship with Travis was a PR stunt.”

Ooh…

But that is NOT all! The source went on to add that the album contains “Easter eggs” about the messy Blake Lively situation. You know, the one in which Taylor was dragged into all that It Ends With Us lawsuit drama, which in turn deeply imperiled her friendship with the Gossip Girl alum, to put it very mildly.

On that topic, the source explained:

“There are Easter eggs [in the album] about how she overcame the drama with Blake.”

Well, we definitely can’t wait to unpack all that.

But even THAT is not all! Even though the insider cautions that The Life of a Showgirl is not a political record, some of the songs were inspired by the momentum Taylor felt around then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris last year, according to the source:

“[Taylor was] motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year, which is when she recorded some of the songs.”

In that vein, the insider said it’ll be interesting to see how those songs are received considering how Taylor went against now-Prez Donald Trump with her endorsement of Harris last year:

“Taylor knew that there a lot of people who wanted her record to fail after she went against Trump.”

Oh, and there’s one more loose end to tie up here, too! Remember how we reported that Taylor had been working on a top secret video project about which nobody on the cast or crew knew what the hell was going on? And how we later reported the project did indeed turn out to be a music video??

Well, this DM insider confirmed Taylor shot “two videos” for the forthcoming album. Specifically, that El Lay shoot we previously reported on was “for outdoor scenes for one of the singles which is currently in post-production.” Oooh. We can’t wait to see!!!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

