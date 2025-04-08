NSFW! Sabrina Carpenter Divides Social Media By Simulating HOT Lesbian Activity On Stage!

Sabrina Carpenter has completely divided the internet… after dividing a pretend pair of boobs with some VERY suggestive charades!

Over the weekend, Sabrina was in Stockholm, Sweden for the latest show in her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour. And while there, she decided to pantomime a sex act that was funny to some, and absurdly controversial to others!

See, during the 25-year-old’s stage show in Stockholm, her hit song Juno came up. In the middle of the track, tho, instead of singing like a regular ol’ concert, or even just acting out any of the more traditional sex poses she usually does (LOLz), Sabrina dropped the mic, dropped down onto her knees, and pretended to motor boat some boobs right at the front of the stage!

She picked up her arms, spread a pretend pair of boobs, and shook her head back and forth very quickly like she was Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers (below):

Or… if your head immediately takes you somewhere a little more R-reated than that, you might say her hands were pretending to spread a pair of, um, cheeks so she could pantomime the act of rimming. Yeahhh…

Anyways, as soon as she did it, and as soon as the video of her on-stage raunchiness popped up on social media, fans immediately flocked to share their opinions on it. Over on X (Twitter), some fans came out EXTREMELY strongly against Sabrina’s sexual suggestiveness, as you can see (below):

“Little kids go to your shows, you are so not a role model” “This gal is desperate for attention. It’s kinda sad” “Whatever gets attention, right?” “My god just join only fans already and get it over with” “More singing less sexual gestures” “Is this really what music performances have come to?” “I think she craves attention because her music doesn’t cut it” “That is really disgusting from her” “And now little girls who don’t know what that means will be imitating her.” “She’s doing everything to try and ‘top’ Taylor Swift” “I will never know why they do stuff like that. Tacky as hell”

But this controversy is NOT as obvious as you may think!

See, plenty of other fans came out in support of Sabrina, and tried to convince the social media world that her motor boating moment wasn’t that big of a deal at all!! Here are just a few of those reactions:

“She wears lingerie 99% of the time while preforming and we now have a problem with her doing sexual things on stage??” “That’s it? She’s not even interacting w/ another dancer. I’m old enough to remember the music videos for songs like ‘If’ and ‘Cold Hearted Snake.’ This is a nothingburger. Moving on.” “There was nothing sexual in the video. You guys are just wimps crying over every f**king thing.” “That’s probably one of the more tame bits she has done on stage. If you are appalled because kids are in the crowd, take it up with the parents who bring them there. Her lyrics are definitely not kid-friendly.” “I don’t know… When I was a kid… The number one song for a while was the whisper song… Let’s not even talk about WAP… Let the kids have fun with their sexuality.” “It’s supposed to be funny. That’s it. That’s all there is to it. Shock value, looking pretty, and being funny. Watch her Christmas special. It’s all jokes.” “Tame! What you all getting your undies in a twist over?” “Remember Madonna? Christina? This is tame and clearly for a laugh. Anyone who listens to her music knows it’s not for little kids.”

And here’s one HIGHlarious take on the subject for good matter, too:

“So THAT’s what I’m doing wrong! My wife is gonna be bragging to her friends tomorrow!”

But what do U think, Perezcious readers?! Did Sabrina take things too far?? Or is this really not that big of a deal at all?? CLICK HERE to see what the fuss is about, then sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)!

