Say hello to Samia – our new obsession!

At first we thought she was British, but she’s just a really really cool American.

Kill Her Freak Out sounds like a church song with very explicit lyrics!

She’s giving us Lorde / Mallrat vibes!

She is singing so beautiful about love – warts and all. Her words are so personal and truly inspired!

This is gripping!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Samia!