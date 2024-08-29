REVEALED: Disgusting Texts Cop Sent Grooming Victim Before Allegedly Murdering Her

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More horrifying details have emerged in the case Sandra Birchmore and ex-police officer Matthew Farwell.

We reported on Wednesday that the former Stoughton Police Department officer was arrested after being accused of murdering the 23-year-old, who was pregnant with his child, in Massachusetts in 2021. You see, a friend of Sandra’s had informed the police department just two weeks before her death that Matthew had been grooming Sandra since she was just 15 years old — and that the two had been in a sexual relationship since then. That reportedly sent Matthew into a rage, and prosecutors have accused him of strangling poor Sandra to death and staging the scene to make it look like a suicide.

You can read all about the disheartening details of the case HERE. And now, text messages between the pair have emerged showing just how disturbing their relationship truly was.

In an affidavit obtained by the US Sun on Thursday, it was revealed that Sandra lost her virginity to Matthew when she was just 15 years old. Sandra sent Matthew a message in February 2019 claiming she was happy that he was the one who “took” her virginity. She even noted that she “had butterflies” at the thought of it.

Matthew responded saying it was “a big thing to get to be the first,” and called the day it happened “a big day” before detailing the disturbing specifics of their sexual encounters. Sandra revealed the date she lost her virginity to be April 10, 2013, which she called the “best day” of her life. Ugh. That poor young girl! Matthew twisted her mind so much that she believed that was actually true — and not that she was a victim of his!

In other messages from 2020, Matthew talks about sneaking “away from work” to be with Sandra, confirming that for one encounter he was “on the clock.”

Oh, and another shocking reveal in the affidavit? The disgraced former police officer was apparently MARRIED!!! THE WHOLE TIME! The documents revealed that he married his wife in May 2013 — just one month after first having sex with then-15-year-old Sandra.

What a shocking and gut-wrenching betrayal this must all be for that poor woman, too. The two also reportedly share children together, as well. How could he do this at all — and especially while having a family at home, too?? It’s just so, so deplorable. And it adds to the potential motivation Matthew had to allegedly kill Sandra! What a monstrous situation. Our hearts continue to go out to Sandra’s family — AND to Matthew’s poor wife and kids.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

