The Internet Reminded Sarah Michelle Gellar It Was Her Wedding Anniversary With Freddie Prinze Jr.

Having fans comes in handy: they give continuous moral support, lots of likes, and, if you’re Sarah Michelle Gellar, friendly reminders about your anniversary!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate her and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 19th wedding anniversary — and noted that she actually wouldn’t have remembered if it wasn’t for the internet and her #momsquad!

Related: SMG Finally Responds To Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations!

She wrote in the caption:

“Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future.”

Freddie, for his part, seemed to take the overlooked occasion in stride, writing in the comments section:

“I’m sticking with tomorrow. I don’t care what they said.”

LOLz!

Happy anniversary, SMG & FPJ — whenever that may be! (September 1, for future reference.)

Ch-ch-check out the adorable — and hilarious — post (below).

[Image via Daniel Deme/WENN]