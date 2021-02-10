Sarah Michelle Gellar Finally Responds To Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations!

The Slayer has finally addressed those unsavory claims against Joss Whedon.

Hours after Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter publicly accused the prolific series creator of abuse, Buffy Summers herself has weighed in on the drama, and she’s made it clear she’s supporting her former co-star.

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media on Wednesday to share a short but powerful statement in response to Carpenter’s claims, in which she pushed away from Whedon and voiced her support for “all survivors of abuse.” The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram:

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently so I will not be making any further statements. At this time, but I stand with all survivors of abuse and I’m proud of them for speaking out.”

Wow! This is a pretty big deal, considering SMG has never spoken out about the widely-discussed claims against Whedon.

The actress was radio silent when Cyborg actor Ray Fisher slammed the director for his abusive behavior on set during Justice League re-shoots, claiming in a tweet that the filmmaker’s treatment of the cast and crew was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Similarly, she kept quiet in 2017 when Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole wrote an open letter, claiming the industry vet is nothing like the feminist he “pretends to be” in Hollywood.

Gellar also didn’t bat an eye when two stunt performers on the show — including her own stunt double — accused Whedon of abusive on-set behavior. Former employees, Jeff Pruitt and Sophia Crawford, who are now married, met and started dating while working on the supernatural drama.

Last year, MetroUK reported that Whedon explicitly told the pair that they would have to break up if Crawford wanted to keep working on the show. When they both decided to leave, the writer allegedly “told both [of them] that ‘no one will ever hire you again after this,'” Pruitt claimed:

“He went from the humble writer who used to turn to me for ways to shoot fight scenes into a real egomaniac.”

But we guess Buffy just couldn’t ignore the cries of Cordelia Chase, who Carpenter played on both Buffy and Angel. As we covered, Charisma took to IG to claim Whedon “abuse[d] his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

We’ll see if SMG’s statement causes more Buffy alum to speak out. See her full post (below).

