Sarah Silverman Mourns Death Of Her Father -- Just Days After Losing Stepmother

Sarah Silverman has revealed her father, Donald Silverman, sadly passed away this week.

The 52-year-old comedian announced the news on Instagram Thursday night, noting that his death came just days after they both lost her stepmother, Janice. Heartbreaking. Alongside several pictures of her dad together, she wrote in the caption:

“My best pal, Schleppy – my dad, died last night. All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark f**ked up jokes this final week. But ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday.”

She then encouraged her followers to donate to the non-profit Second Nurture to honor Donald and Janice, saying:

“No shiva- of you wanna do something please donate to @2ndnurture. He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was.”

Sarah was not only super close to her father, but she had a close relationship with Janice, who he was married to for over 40 years. She penned a tribute to his wife a week ago, writing:

“We laid my beautiful step-mum Janice to rest today. None of us would be us without her. And now we get to remember her every day.”

After losing two important people in her life within days, we cannot imagine the pain Sarah is feeling right now. You can see her heartfelt tributes (below):

The Saturday Night Live alum’s comments section was flooded with condolences and messages of support from fans and other celebrities, including Kristen Bell who shared that she “donated in his honor.” Chelsea Handler took a moment to remember Donald, saying:

“You had the best dad. Funny, smart, kind and a human good doer. I will miss you, popsicle.”

Andy Cohen expressed:

“May his memory be a blessing”

Cynthia Nixon wrote:

“I’m so so sorry Sarah!!! He must have been so over the moon proud of you—you really seem like kindred souls.”

Elizabeth Banks told Sarah she was “so so sorry for your loss” and “sending love.” Sharon Stone offered her “condolences” while Judd Apatow said he was “sending you love.”

We’re glad to see so many people send so much love to Sarah, especially since this is no doubt a very tough week for her. We’re keeping her in our thoughts as she mourns the loss of Donald and Janice.

[Image via I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman/YouTube, The View/YouTube]