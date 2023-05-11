General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Dead At 70 Years Old

Grab your tissues, daytime TV fans… we’ve lost a legend in the industry.

It’s with heavy hearts we report that Jacklyn Zeman, the beloved General Hospital actress who brought life and charisma to her iconic role as Bobbie Spencer for over four decades, has sadly died at 70 years old. The executive producer of the famed show, Frank Valentini, confirmed the news Wednesday evening, sharing on Twitter:

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

He added in a follow-up:

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH”

Related: Welcome To Plathville Star’s Brother Dead At 15 After Tragic Accident

You can see his full tribute (below):

Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

So sad!

The soap opera staple’s official Twitter page also took to the app to share its condolences, writing:

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones. — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 11, 2023

It’s so clear what a positive impact the late actress had on not only the show but its cast and crew as well. According to USA Today, Zeman’s family confirmed she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman’s first appearance on General Hospital was all the way back in 1977, and she continued in her role up until 2023, appearing in 883 episodes. She will be greatly missed.

We’re sending love to her family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]