Another SNL Bombshell! Ego Nwodim Announces She Is Leaving The Late-Night Comedy Show After 7 Seasons! 

It’s time to say goodbye to another Saturday Night Live cast member…

As you know, several stars departed the late-night comedy series over the past few weeks, including Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, and John Higgins. There were whispers that this wasn’t the end of the cuts. In fact, word on the street was that Lorne Michaels planned to fire almost everyone, except for four comedians: James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez, Kenan Thompson, and Ashley Padilla. Whoa!

Deadline gave fans some peace on Sunday and reported that the exodus is over. But that wasn’t entirely the truth!

Related: Pete Davidson Goes On Shark Tank To Ask For Half A Million Bucks!

We hate to break it to viewers, but Ego Nwodim is done! She announced on Instagram on Friday that she is leaving SNL after seven seasons! Ugh! The comedian wrote:

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ego Nwodim (@eggyboom)

This is so disappointing! Ego was so amazing and funny, bringing iconic characters like Lisa from Temecula and Miss Eggy! She will be missed on our screens each Saturday!

Is she the last cast member to exit, though? Or are there more departures coming now? Hmm. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments.

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]