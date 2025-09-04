SNL SHOCKER!!! Lorne Michaels Firing Almost EVERYONE, Claim Insiders!

Saturday Night Live is going to look very different next season, if these insiders are to be believed!

You’ve probably hear the late-night sketch comedy show is undergoing a major shakeup right now! Several key cast members and featured players departed from the series, including Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and seemingly not by choice! Emil and Michael confirmed they were fired. Devon is spinning it as a mutual decision, telling Rolling Stone that “we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways.” Yeah, sure… “We decided.” But that means they were getting rid of him no matter what he wanted to do, right? And SNL vet Dana Carvey spilled that he heard Heidi was fired, too! He told David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast:

“From what I know as of this recording, that it was not her idea to leave.”

The question on fans’ minds now is: Who’s next? Is that the end of it? Unfortunately for fans of the current cast… not even close! Not according to the latest spills!

Almost everyone is getting the ax, a source claimed to DeuxMoi in an email last Friday! Deux revealed on her podcast, which aired Thursday, that the insider said:

“If you thought the cast cuts coming out of the woodwork were the worst of it, oh boy, it’s going to get messier. Among other things, Lorne is only keeping four cast members.”

ONLY 4!?!?

Which ones? The source alleged Lorne only wants James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez, Kenan Thompson, and Ashley Padilla to stay! Whoa! He’ll “possibly” keep Sarah Sherman, though he hasn’t decided on the matter yet! The source says the creator is “still deciding out of the current cast!”

That means Michael Che, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Mickey Day, Andrew Dismukes, and Chloe Fineman most likely won’t be on next season!

We aren’t too shocked about Michael and Colin. They’ve hosted Weekend Update for more than a decade now, and half-expected them to announce their retirement after SNL 50! But Lorne really wants to get rid of Bowen, Ego, and Chloe? Heck, even Mickey and Andrew? They’re beloved cast members, right?!

Sounds crazy, right? THAT MANY cast members getting fired??

We don’t know how much stock to put in this tip… However…

The source also said the Please Don’t Destroy guys, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are “being split up, not by choice,” adding:

“One is joining as a new cast member, another is staying in as a writer, and the last one is leaving entirely. It’s your guess as to who’s doing what.”

And you know what? That’s exactly what happened! Remember, this email was from last Friday. But on Tuesday the news came out that Ben was becoming a cast member, Martin was staying on as a writer, and John was leaving the show. Just like the oracle said!

So if this isn’t someone with inside info, they sure nailed it with their guess. They also mentioned new cast members coming, saying “there are currently six confirmed new ones”:

“A PDD member, a comic known for his sets on Kill Tony, a female UCB player based in Brooklyn who’s gotten quite a bit of views on TikTok, and a current writer who’s being promoted.”

Also on Tuesday?

It was announced that Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska were being hired. Kam appears on the comedy podcast Kill Tony, Jeremy is part of the sketch comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), and Veronika is known for her viral comedy sketches on TikTok, all things the DeuxMoi source noted about the incoming group.

So what else did they say?

“As for the other two, they are also currently writers, but more importantly, they’re the new update anchors. One was tested among a recently cut sardonic funny man whose firing is getting major backlash, and the other is dating a cast member who’s fuming because she was sure she was getting the boot.”

Wow!

Who’s who?! Who’s dating who?! We’re so confused!

The only thing that is remaining the same on SNL? The iconic stage! The source mentioned:

“You’d think with all this hubbub, they would finally be updating the home stage. They aren’t. They should, but they aren’t.”

Wow, that really does sound like a disgruntled insider, doesn’t it? Complaining about the home stage??

We’re still going to take this with a grain of salt for now, but like… maybe some pepper, too. Because after everything else we’ve heard this week, we really do think there’s some truth to what the DeuxMoi insider is saying — that there will be only 4 past cast members remaining on SNL!

And get this! ANOTHER insider told The New York Post on Thursday that the news about Heidi getting fired was true. And you know what they added?

“It’s time for a new cast.”

Whoa…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be disappointed if most of the cast gets cut? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Saturday Night Live/YouTube]

