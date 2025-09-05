Pete Davidson Goes On Shark Tank To Ask For Half A Million Bucks! Would YOU Invest??

Pete Davidson wants YOU… to invest in his business!

The Saturday Night Live alum will be part of the premiere episode of the 17th season of Shark Tank when it premieres later this month. He made a surprise appearance as part of the team for DoubleSoul, a sock company founded by a dude named Ben Rosenbaum.

According to People, which got the first look at a clip teasing the premiere (which will be September 24, BTW), Pete walked out and made his pitch to the sharks! So unexpected!!!

In his turn on the show, the 31-year-old comedian stepped in front of longtime sharks Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary as well as guest sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams to make the move. Pete began by saying:

“Hi, I’m Pete, and we are seeking 500 grand for 4% for our company, DoubleSoul.”

Half a million bucks?! Yeesh! That’s a lot of money. Especially for a company that sells… socks.

Wait, socks?! Socks?? SOCKS!!!

Davidson explained:

“You know, you usually get socks in Foot Locker. There’s that big bin. You get a 20-pack. They’re kind of lifeless.”

Lifeless indeed… until now! Rosenbaum explained:

“This isn’t an athletic sock, it’s not a novelty sock. We took the best of both worlds and created the perfect everyday sock.”

And then Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend dropped this hilarious line:

“I get sent a lot of crap, and I usually give it to my cousins. I got sent DoubleSoul a couple years ago, and I had to meet the team, and I wanted to be involved immediately.”

Oookay!

Rosenbaum concluded:

“Alright, Sharks, we picked out some great pairs for you guys to try. Excited to see what you guys think.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

And that’s all! We’ve got to wait until the 24th to see how it plays out, and whether Davidson and DoubleSoul secure a deal.

For what it’s worth, Pete is NOT the first celebrity to pitch the investor stars on Shark Tank. Jimmy Kimmel has made two pitches, while Seth McFarlane, David Schwimmer, Rob Gronkowski, and Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger have also appeared.

Would y’all give half a mil to a celebrity seeking investment in a sock brand? Especially for only four percent of the company?? That’s pretty steep. But hey, good luck, Pete!!

[Image via ABC/Shark Tank/YouTube]