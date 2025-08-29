Got A Tip?

TikTokers Are Freaking Out Over Michael Longfellow's Shocking SNL Exit -- Watch Their Emotional Reactions!

Michael Longfellow is out at Saturday Night Live — and TikTok is NOT happy about it!

The SNL regular departed the series this week after spending the last three seasons doing comedy on the hit live weekend show, according to multiple reports published on Thursday from both Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter.

The move is a surprise for a couple reasons, too. For one, it was announced just after cast member Devon Walker and featured player Emil Wakim both walked away from the show in recent days, too. Bleeding talent!! Cast changes are inevitable pretty much every summer, of course, but yeesh!

And also, Longfellow himself was very possibly pointed towards stardom in the SNL realm. Many people thought he might be the next Weekend Update host one day, considering that mid-show segment has been successfully helmed by Colin Jost and Michael Che for more than a decade now.

People really liked Longfellow’s frequent appearances on that segment. So much so that tons of online chatter centered on him as a possible future star there. Heck, rumors have it that Longfellow even did a test screening auditioning as the host of that segment at one point behind the scenes!

You can revisit a bit of his time on the show, and on Weekend Update specifically (below):

But alas, now Longfellow is out.

…And users over on TikTok are NOT having it!!!

Ch-ch-check out just a few of the immediate reactions to Longfellow’s abrupt and unexpected departure from Lorne Michaels‘ longtime late-night show (below):

@festivalkiera

how is JAJ the only confirmed cast member #snl

♬ original sound – festivalkiera

With another hot take on missing Michael (below):

@eleanorrigby_16

What are they dooooiiing!??? #snl #saturdaynightlive #michaellongfellow #newyork #fyp

♬ female rage – bel6va

And a third opinion on Longfellow leaving (below):

@vaughnisaloser

just yesterday he was screen testing for weekend update we thought #saturdaynightlive #michaellongfellow

♬ original sound – ????????????????<3

And there are many, many more where that came from!

How about U?? Reactions, y’all?! Share yours (below)…

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]

Aug 29, 2025 09:30am PDT

