Material girl!

Saucy Santana is making the most of his moment!

The rapper has just given us a super fun song all about Booty.

If you liked Iggy Azalea, this is for you! And we did like her!

The very hot Latto joins him on this bop, which samples Chi-Lites Are You My Woman. Yes, Beyonce used that in Crazy In Love too!

So fun!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Saucy Santana!