Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Officially Split Months After Calling Off Wedding!

Well, looks like Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles won’t be getting re-engaged after all!

On Tuesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to reveal that she and the former pro hockey player had finally broken up — months after they called off their wedding.

She wrote in a heartfelt post:

“You’ve all been wondering…so here it is. Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now…but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits.”

Oh no!

Related: Savannah Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Glow-Up!

For what it’s worth, the 23-year-old confirmed the two had ended things amicably, adding:

“There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Despite the breakup, Todd Chrisley’s daughter said she’s still grateful for the three years she shared with Nic, even describing their time together as “some of the best years of my life.” But, alas, Savannah is ready to move on. She concluded:

“I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life…I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it.”

Ouch… a “far greater purpose” than being with Nic? Is it just us, or is that some holy shade Savannah threw at the 26-year-old?

As fans know, the ex-athlete proposed to the reality star on Christmas Eve in 2018. Unfortunately, they decided to take a step back this past June and postpone their wedding because the pair feared they were “moving too fast.” Savannah previously explained on the Chrisley Confessions podcast:

“We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole time frame that everyone follows.”

The makeup maven later revealed that she and Nic were still “figuring it out,” but had not come to a conclusion about their future together. Now, it appears they’ve finally reached that conclusion — and it ain’t a pretty one. We hope Savannah and Nic both find happiness as they go their separate ways.

Are U surprised by this breakup, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram]