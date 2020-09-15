Like Father, Like Daughter? Savannah Chrisley Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Glow-Up!

Todd Chrisley is used to fighting off the haters — especially recently, when it came time to debut his surprising new look — so maybe he’s got some advice for daughter Savannah Chrisley here?

The 23-year-old reality TV star shocked her followers on Tuesday morning when she posted a brand new selfie to her Instagram account, showing off a face full of makeup. In fact, she looks SO good, she has some fans wondering about Botox, or other interventions. Hey, maybe it’s just a really good makeup line??

As the Atlanta-born TV personality explained in her photo caption, the new look — lip color, contour, blush, everything — is ALL from her new makeup brand, Sassy by Savannah. The new cosmetics line has yet to debut, though launch is apparently imminent, and judging by Savannah’s look (below), well, it might just be pretty successful:

Whoa! Smokin’!!!

Now, we’d be content to just leave it at that — a nice little selfie from a reality TV star, why not?! — but fans in the comment section were a little skeptical about the photo immediately after it went up on IG!

Be it special filters or something else, followers called out the star’s “unrecognizable” new look, just like they did with her dad several weeks ago! And they smell something fishy!

One fan wrote:

“Savanna [sic] you are a very pretty girl but you use to much Botox in your lips”

While another added:

“U look to much like your dad lol”

And a third offered up:

“Looking wayyy too fake! dont need all that war paint doll”

Ouch!

Thankfully, Savannah had plenty of supporters in the comment section, too, like one fan who wrote:

“Forget all the comments about your lips. They’re BOMB! If you love them that’s all that matters! You’re gorgeous, do you girl!!”

And another added:

“Gorgeousness!!! Love your pretty face”

Awww!

Clearly, there’s no shortage of opinions on social media…

But beyond the commenters, what do U think, Perezcious readers?! There’s nothing wrong with using Botox if that’s what you want to do, of course — though it’d be shady to use it and then claim it’s just your makeup line doing all the work, right? But that may not even be what’s going on here! Maybe it IS just makeup!!!

Sound OFF about all this and everything else about the Chrisley fam with your opinions and more down in our own comment section (below)!!!

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram/YouTube]