Savannah Chrisley Got Back With Ex Robert Shiver -- Then He Did The WORST Thing!

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend did her so dirty!!!

Back in 2023, the Chrisley Knows Best alum began dating Robert Shiver. You may recognize that name! He made headlines for surviving an alleged murder-for-hire plot, in which his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, hired two locals to kill him on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas! Whoa! Savannah’s relationship with Robert was challenging from the start due to the messy situation he was in, and it unfortunately never got better.

The two planned for a future together, and even started seeing fertility doctors. They were really serious about each other, or so she thought. However, Savannah revealed in April that they called it quits on March 6. He apparently felt a lot of guilt for dragging Savannah into the possibly never-ending “chaos” of his divorce, so they broke up. But wait for it…

She and Robert got back together! Yeah, surprise! No one knew they rekindled their relationship until now. It just happened a couple weeks ago, too! Don’t get too excited, though. The relationship is already over! And it turns out he didn’t even have the guts to end things with her this time! Here’s what happened…

According to Savannah, the story goes that after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, got out of prison in May — thanks to a presidential pardon from fellow convicted fraudster Donald Trump — she decided to give her romance with Robert another shot. She explained on Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast:

“Once mom and dad got out, my ex and I thought, ‘Maybe, let’s give this another go.’ We hung out some, we went on a trip and had the absolute best time, because we truly were best friends.”

Savannah said they were “keeping it super quiet” but definitely officially got back together. However, the relationship didn’t last long at all… because she “got ghosted.” What?! Robert GHOSTED her?!?

The man couldn’t even send a text, call her, or better yet, break up with her in person! He just took the coward’s way out! And Savannah wasn’t going to wait around for an explanation one day after the disrespect. The reality star continued:

“I don’t think that’s actually ever happened to me before, so I really didn’t know how to act. After 24 hours of not hearing from him, I was like, ‘Savannah, you deserve better behavior than this.’ So, I blocked him.”

Good! And this time it’s permanent! Savannah said she is “dead to him and he just needs to have my funeral.” Of course, the television personality is hurt by everything as she finally thought this was their chance. She expressed:

“It sucks. [It] is what it is. But was I sad about it? Very much so. I think I was sad because I had gotten my hopes up that this was going to be my second chance.”

Savannah really believed she and Robert “were going to end up together.” He even “spent time” with Todd and Julie after they got out of prison. But sadly, she didn’t get what she wanted. Instead… poof:

“Then, a week later, I get ghosted. I was extremely upset and sad and heartbroken, but like I said, I put so much time, money, energy and effort into that relationship that finally I had reached a point that I realized I deserve for someone to appreciate me.”

And clearly he didn’t! Savannah is still “in the grieving process” over the romance, but she knows she did the right thing at the end of the day:

“I’ve lived a lot of my life not respecting myself and allowing certain behaviors, or I exhibited certain behaviors because I didn’t respect myself enough.”

No third chance for Robert! He doesn’t deserve one after ghosting his girlfriend! Watch her break down the second breakup with Robert (below):

