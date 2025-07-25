Todd Chrisley Had The Most Awful Reaction To Wife Julie After Prison Release! WTF!

This is just terrible!

On Wednesday’s episode of the new Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd Chrisley should’ve just kept his mouth shut (not that he’s ever known how to do that…). While talking about his release from prison after being pardoned by Donald Trump, you’d think he’d be over the moon to be reunited with his wife Julie!

We mean, as much talking as they did about missing each other, and how emotional they were when they finally saw each other again, what else could we assume? But nope! The Chrisley patriarch had to go and ruin it, saying on the pod:

“I’m not going to lie. When I first saw you when I got out of that car, I started thinking about going back.”

Jaw. On Floor.

Is this man serious?! The guy who stealthily avoided pics and hid his hair under a hat until he got himself all fixed up after prison? He went on to add:

“But then I thought, let me embrace this. This is a moment.”

Total ick! Ick ick ick! Like she’s supposed to be grateful you deigned to be in the room with her at this trying time? BLUGH!

Julie looked completely shocked like we were to hear that, exclaiming:

“Are you kidding me, right now?”

To which the 56-year-old entrepreneur CONTINUED:

“It was a rough moment because I had never seen [your hair] dark in my life.”

In case you need a refresher, THIS is what she looked like fresh out of prison:

Yeah, he’s just complaining about his wife’s natural appearance… INSANE considering there’s nothing wrong with the way she looks at all! Terrible.

Julie quickly reminded him:

“Well, I know that, Todd, but I didn’t have any choice.”

She even went on to reference the photo of her with grayed roots and dark hair:

“Was there a horrible picture that came out of me? Yes, but the way I flip that is ‘Look at me now!’ Now, people think I look even better because that horrible picture was out there to begin with.”

A nice way to try and look at the positive side! But once again, Todd ruined it for her… He said:

“I will say, you set the bar low, you had nowhere to go but up.”

OMG… Watch the wild moment for yourself near the 28:23 mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

