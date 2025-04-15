Savannah Chrisley Splits With Robert Shiver -- And The Reason Has To Do With His Ex Who Once Plotted To KILL Him!

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver are over!

People was the first to confirm on Monday that the 27-year-old daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley has officially parted ways from her boyfriend. Savannah and Robert first began dating in 2023 just before her ex-boyfriend Nic Kerdiles tragically died in a motorcycle accident. He’s been there for her through some real ups and downs the past year-plus, and vice versa. After all, they got together after he was in the headlines for surviving an alleged murder-for-hire plot in 2023 set up by his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver. Things were complicated from the start, and they never resolved themselves…

Savannah broke down the shocking reason for the split in Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast, sharing at the start:

“I’m doing a solo [episode] because I feel like there’s elephants in the room that clearly need to be addressed. I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I’ve been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts.”

She then revealed she’d been single for several weeks:

“It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

That’s so sad! So, what happened? How does the alleged murder plot factor into this? Well, the reality star explained that the 40-year-old’s ongoing and seemingly never-ending divorce proceedings with his ex are a big reason he dumped her:

“He’s no farther along in his divorce today than he was the day that I met him, which is absolutely insane. And that’s a whole other thing. I will never ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and [his three sons] through. I don’t believe that Robert and I would be where we were at today if she wouldn’t have caused so much mass destruction. And it’s really caused me to sit back.”

Blaming Lindsay for the mess, the influencer went on:

“I feel like men always get the bad rap in relationships. It’s always, ‘Men do this, that, whatever.’ Well, we, as women, can also cause a lot of destruction along the way. It’s just the truth of the matter. And that’s what she did. She caused a lot of destruction and she absolutely destroyed a great man.”

Oof. We’re not surprised Robert faced some challenges. Surviving an alleged murder plot from your wife and baby momma would change a person! But apparently, it wasn’t all the damage done in the past that was affecting their romance. The podcaster said anytime Lindsay would resurface, she’d cause more “chaos” — and that’s what ultimately destroyed the relationship. She recalled:

“We were in our routines with not only Robert and I, but also the kids. It was a drama free zone. Then when she would come back to the U.S., not only did she come back but the chaos came back with her. It’s like she wanted to destroy everything in his path and her path. There was never any sense of care for another individual other than herself.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum accused the ex of trying to block her from the kids’ lives:

“There was a time where she tried to get the courts to say I wasn’t allowed around the children. I think with all the chaos that she brought her way — or she brought our way — it was too much for Robert to handle. I know it was too much for him to handle. And so she got what she wanted. It’s that simple. You once again destroyed another thing in your life and other people’s lives.”

While any breakup would be heartbreaking, this is especially tough for the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA because of how she and Robert were planning for the future, she expressed:

“We were seeing fertility doctors and talking about the future and our plans. He just realized that there was a lot that he needed to work on. He stated that he felt so much guilt for pulling me along throughout all of his chaos because he wasn’t sure when it was going to end.”

Wow. They were REALLY serious! It’s better he was honest about his feelings before they had a child, but it doesn’t make this any less painful! She continued:

“He says he did it because he loves me. I do know and believe that he loves me. So that sucked and I will never forget driving away from Robert’s house and just sobbing hysterically in tears. I cried the whole way home, seven to eight hours. I just cried. I didn’t know what to do.”

Aww!! That’s so tough!

She’s now leaning on friends to get through this difficult split, noting:

“I had talked to Brittany Aldean. Because it’s so funny how things happen but she kind of has been a part of our relationship from the very beginning.”

Brittany and other pals have been urging Savannah to cut all ties with Robert, but she’s been struggling to do so, she acknowledged:

“Chances are I’ll probably do Easter celebrations too [for his kids] against everyone’s advice to me. My therapist and my friends. It is just because I love them. It’s so hard for me to fathom not showing up for them. Brittany told me to cut all ties. I haven’t done a great job at that. Robert and I, we’ve gone a while without speaking but something will pop up and we’ll check in for some odd reason. But we’re not talking every day. We’re not doing all of that.”

Mostly, she just wants to be there for her ex’s children, she pointed out:

“I was not going to be another disappointment for them because they’ve had a lot. When they call, I’m going to answer. If they need me to show up, I will be there. Regardless of my relationship with Robert, I still love them. I love them more than I dislike where Robert and I are at.”

Breakups are extra challenging when children are involved! Love to hear how committed she is to them, but we know that prolonged connection to Robert must be so challenging to navigate.

Hear the whole breakdown of this messy split (below):

Poor girl!

