Saweetie Dumps Quavo After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating -- And Spills All About His 'Betrayal'!

After a ton of speculation, it’s officially over between Saweetie and Quavo!

On Friday, the 27-year-old rapper announced her split from the Migos member in a series of Twitter messages. And she did NOT hold back on what kind of behavior was to blame for the breakup.

She said:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Bay Area artist wrote:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation”

Sad for the end… but really glad to see Saweetie standing up for herself and finding her own well-being, free from a man who *apparently* took her for granted and messed around.

The news of the rap couple’s split comes after a ton of breakup rumors started swirling around on the internet this week. Earlier, supporters pointed out that the Best Friend hitmaker had seemingly unfollowed Quavo on Instagram. A couple of days later, the frontman then proceeded to unfollow Saweetie, too. Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

Nowadays, the unfollow tends to be THE major sign of the end of a relationship! Of course, fans took to social media to express their disappointment in the uncoupling. In particular, one fan tweeted:

“Not Quavo and Saweetie broken up!? And Why am I crying?”

Another added:

“quavo and saweetie broke up i thought they was the prince charming and cinderella of the rap industry.”

Only if Prince Charming was out there slipping glass onto some other feet. Which, frankly we aren’t putting past him.

A third fan inserted:

“Naw I’ll cry if saweetie & Quavo break up”

The former couple first started dating in 2018, after Quavo slid into the songwriter’s DMs, something he reminisced about just last year (below):

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING ???? pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

In a July interview with GQ, the Bad and Boujee performer revealed how he had been interested in Saweetie before reaching out.

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

In the same conversation, Saweete, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, opened up growing within their relationship:

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator. I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

Quavo went on to express similar sentiments, saying:

“When she [would] talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s**t go out the window and the Quavo s**t go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

In a particularly painful twist of the knife, just last month, the Tap In songstress explained to Page Six that the pair’s love felt like the real deal:

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food. He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

The sign of true love, honestly! She continued:

“Those are the things that really matter, the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool, but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels … [Like] I’d be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

Ugh, this one hurts just a little bit doesn’t it? Based on their expressions about each other, it seemed like they would have lasted, but as they say, actions speak louder than words. But if he cheated, that was obviously all a lie, right?

