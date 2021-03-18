Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Call It Quits After 5 Months Of Dating!

It looks like Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye’s relationship has run its course.

The Very Cavallari star and the 38-year-old comedian had been an item for five months, but a source told E! News that they have decided to end their whirlwind romance. An insider explained:

“It was never that serious to begin with. She was having fun.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight the relationship had been “fizzling out,” adding:

“Kristin wasn’t ever looking for anything serious. She enjoyed Jeff’s company, and he made her laugh, which she loved, but she never really saw anything long-term happening between them, especially with co-parenting being such a new thing for her right now. She’s focusing on the growth of her business and her kids. A serious relationship was never top of mind, at least for right now.”

So sad, but c’est la vie!

Cavallari, who split from estranged husband Jay Cutler nearly a year ago, recently shared a pic on Instagram when the breakup news with Dye broke. In the photo taken in Cabo (really, girl? We’re still in a pandemic!), the momma of three posed in a bathing suit while looking at the water in front of her. In the caption, she wrote:

“Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

Was she hinting at her and Jeff’s uncoupling? Well, fans immediately started to speculate the two had called it dunzo in the comments section. One follower wrote:

“Someone must be single bc only people who are single by choice truly understand freedom.”

Another fan noted Cavallari appeared to have stopped following Dye on Insta, though we should note he still follows her. Someone else agreed, further mentioning:

“I noticed that last night too… about a week ago he posted a Instagram story with 2 lady bugs and then a couple days ago he posted one with just one lady bug. wonder what happened”

Who knew ladybugs could say and mean so much?! In case you don’t remember, the pair were first spotted locking lips in Chicago in October 2020. They were later joined by a group of friends for an (irresponsible) getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Kristin and Jeff packed on the PDA! At the time, an eyewitness told E!:

“Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood.”

Things seemed to have heated up after Kristin and Jeff exchanged some “I love yous,” during an Instagram Live session back in January. Then, a month later, the couple posted matching Valentine’s Day love notes on their respective Stories. Since then, we thought it might getting more serious, and they were just taking it super slow. But obviously, the feelings didn’t last too long.

Well, welcome to single life again, Kristin! What do U guys think? Are you heartbroken over her and Jeff’s breakup? Or did you think this pandemic fling was headed for splitsville from the start? Let us know your feelings in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & Jeff Dye/Instagram]