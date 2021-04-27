She's Here! Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Welcome Their Baby Girl!

We absolutely couldn’t be happier for Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Honey Davies!

The pair just welcomed their baby daughter on Monday, growing their adorable family in the BEST way! And based on Scheana’s own comments about what she wants out of her fam from here on out, it sounds like she won’t be stopping at just one if she can help it! But first, the great news…

On Tuesday, the new mom took to Instagram to introduce the newborn, named Summer Moon Honey Davies, while also sharing the first pic of herself, Brock, and the cute addition. Her caption to followers read in part:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents.”

Lots of excitement coming from the Vanderpump Rules star! Unfortunately, the delivery was not without its complications. Scheana wrote:

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

As you’ll recall, Shay and her hunky BF first revealed the baby’s gender in a YouTube video on her vlog channel back in early November. At the time, in fact, he got so excited that he legit kicked his shoe off celebrating the coming daughter he was about to bring into the world! LOLz!

Scheana has really taken to pregnancy, though, and it looks like she’s got mom life next on her to-do list, too!

Ch-ch-check out and relive that moment (below):

So adorable! And it’s even better now that the little girl is here with them! Our hearts are so full!

At the time, the 35-year-old reality TV star sounded over the moon when it came to welcoming her daughter into the world, as you’d imagine. Plus, she told People about how excited she’s been for this day all throughout the pregnancy, saying:

“I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby. After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns! I was just praying and hoping all the genetics and tests came back okay. I hope to have two or three kids and I want both a boy and a girl or two, so it didn’t matter the order to me!”

Awww!

HUGE congratulations to the happy couple for this life-changing moment and for bringing an adorable new life into the world! Enjoy parenthood… hope you got some sleep while you were still able! LOLz! Hope we get to hear more updates from the first-time parents soon! Like, do we think she’ll be setting up playdates with the other VPR babies??

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your congrats for Scheana and Brock down in the comments (below)!

