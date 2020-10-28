Scheana Shay Announces She & BF Brock Davies Are Expecting Their First Child Months After Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is going to be a mommy!!

Months after opening up to the public about suffering a “devastating” miscarriage, the Vanderpump Rules star just announced she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their rainbow baby! In a vlog titled, “We’re Having a Baby,” the couple brought fans along on their pregnancy journey, including when Shay called her man to tell him she’s pregnant!

Related: Scheana Claims She Was In A Throuple With John Mayer & A Hills Alum

The 35-year-old also gushed to People about the exciting news, revealing they had just gotten the go-ahead from their doctor to start trying again for a baby before finding out! She shared:

“We got pregnant so quickly. My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

But with a high-impact getaway in Sedona, Arizona coming up, Scheana decided it was the perfect moment to find out. The star said she was “bawling [her] eyes out” after seeing her positive test, adding:

“I had to know before I missed my period and we went on this trip. We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage.”

For those who may not remember, the Bravo personality shared in late June that she had suffered the loss of pregnancy, telling followers she had been “bleeding all weekend” during their jaunt to San Diego. A visit to the doctor’s office confirmed there was no heartbeat.

This time, Scheana described feeling more confident about the pregnancy:

“After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs, it was comforting knowing, ‘Okay, you’re not spotting, you’re not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you’re still tired, your boobs still hurt.’ I had to keep convincing myself it’s okay because last time I woke up one day and there’s no other way to explain it, just that I didn’t feel pregnant anymore. I told my mom that and her heart broke because before my sister, she too had a miscarriage and the same thing — she said she just felt not pregnant one day.”

She continued:

“After a miscarriage, I was definitely even more aware of my body, but just so much more cautious and scared … I was just too afraid to lift up a 5 lb. weight. I was like, ‘But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?’ It was every little thing, which I’m sure was driving Brock crazy because he’s like, ‘You’re fine!’ But I was just like, ‘I need to make sure, I need to make sure’ — and now we’ve made sure! Everything is good.”

Congrats!!!!

According to her Wednesday Instagram post, the little one is set to arrive in April, meaning she must be at the end of her first trimester! See her sweet announcement (below):

While she’s around the three month mark now, the momma-to-be remembered having plenty of “anxiety” over her blood work, especially when it came to her progesterone levels:

“Once I got to 10 weeks, I went in for my appointment and [the doctor was] like, ‘You can stop the progesterone now.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not in my second trimester yet,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, I just did an ultrasound; the placenta is giving the baby nutrients now. Your progesterone is being provided through there.’ And I was just like, ‘But are you sure?’ I was questioning my doctor because I’m just so paranoid and he’s like, ‘You’re fine, stop taking it, relax, start working out again.'”

We can only imagine it’d be hard to finally feel relieved after struggling with such heartbreak the last time. But Scheana hopes others facing similar issues, whether with infertility, pregnancy loss, whatever it may be, “don’t give up.”

Related: Scheana & Stassi Schroeder Unfollow Each Other Post-Lala Kent Drama!

The Good as Gold singer explained:

“There’s so many alternative ways: Freeze your eggs, try [in vitro fertilization]. If that doesn’t work, there’s always adoption; there’s so many kids in foster care who need to be adopted and need homes. There’s always a way. If you truly want to be a mom, don’t give up.”

Another word of advice? Ignore the unsolicited opinions of others.

“I had so many people being like, ‘Well, you were only six and a half weeks, at least you didn’t hear the heartbeat yet.’ And I’m like, ‘I still was pregnant. I still planned a whole life for this baby. It doesn’t matter if I was six and a half weeks or 12 and a half, I still lost something.'”

Shay pointed:

“I really have wanted to put that out there — that you’re not alone, I feel your pain and I would not wish this on my worst enemy. It’s the absolute worst thing a woman can go through. I have always been an open book and really wanted to share my story so women know that I feel your pain and me too.”

For now, the star is soaking up each moment of this journey:

“Being a mom is something that I didn’t think was necessarily going to be possible for me, which is why I froze my eggs twice last year. I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

Ch-ch-check out hers and Brock’s announcement video (below) where they share the HUGE news with friends, family, and one VPR co-star (spoiler: it’s preggers Brittany Cartwright!):

Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are also expecting, so who do U think will be next??

[Image via Scheana Shay/YouTube]