This School Of Rock Romance Is EVERYTHING!

OK, so, this is INCREDIBLE! And it goes to show some things are just meant to be…

A viral TikTok post that swept across the internet on Sunday confirmed an amazing piece of news: two of the child co-stars who appeared in Jack Black‘s legendary 2003 comedy School of Rock are dating, nearly 20 years later!

And the cutest thing is it’s not even a new relationship! According to the couple’s Instagram accounts, it appears the duo have been together since at least 2018!

The amazing child stars-turned-adult couple is comprised of Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the Jack Black flick, and Caitlin Hale, who portrayed the sassy Marta. Obviously, School Of Rock fans know how critical each was to the the group surrounding Black’s substitute teacher character in the movie.

But it took this past weekend’s freakin’ adorable TikTok video to thrust Angelo and Caitlin back into the spotlight now as adults!

As you can see (below), the original vid posted to the social media outlet is SO wholesome, and sweet, and fun:

We love it! And we aren’t the only ones taken back by this amazing nostalgia-turned-love story development! Several TikTok users shared their love for Angelo and Caitlin, writing supportive messages like these (below):

“This is the wholesome news the world needed today.” “This made my heart happy” “Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen”

Based on their personal IG accounts and further reporting by E! News, it appears Angelo — who also appeared in The Sopranos when he was younger — just recently graduated from law school at the University of Miami in 2019. For her part, Caitlin is an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist. Very successful!

The all-grown-up duo has celebrated many a life event together over the past few years, including Caitlin’s graduation from Nova Southeastern University in 2019 (below):

Right around that same time, Massagli celebrated his own law school graduation with this swoon-worthy post about Hale:

More recently, the pair have proven strong enough to stick by each other’s side through serious life events.

In March, Caitlin and Angelo showed off a unified front (below) amid her battle with endometriosis:

Such great support with her man by her side!

And yes, Angelo’s most recent IG post of the photogenic pair (below) from mid-April is drawing lots of attention from School Of Rock fans:

Commenters are swooning over the perfect pair in that pic, with some saying (below):

“My literal childhood in one photo” “do u guys ever rewatch school of rock” “the chokehold you two have on my childhood…” “WHATTTT! You two are DATING!!! That’s insane!!! SO HAPPY! SO WHOLESOME!!! SCHOOL OF ROCK BAYBEEEEE!!!”

BTW, back at the very end of December 2018, Hale posted another incredibly nostalgic pic of an impromptu School Of Rock reunion!

Jack Black wasn’t there, but it was all about the former child stars in this one (below), with Massagli and Hale right by each other’s sides and appearing happy as can be:

And seriously, the fact that these two are in a loving relationship now… this news just made our day! Unbelievable!

What do U make of this amazing relationship news, Perezcious readers?!

We can’t get enough! So excited for Caitlin and Angelo! So amazed that School Of Rock continues to be the gift that keeps on giving! Loving it all over here!!!

[Image via Caitlin Hale/Instagram/School Of Rock/YouTube]