Britney Spears Honors Jamie Lynn's 30th Birthday With A Throwback Pic Of Justin Timberlake!

Britney Spears honored sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ birthday with a throwback snapshot featuring the one and only Justin Timberlake!

On Friday, the pop sensation posted a sweet-belated tribute to her younger sibling, who turned 30 on April 4, on social media. In the post, Britney wrote:

“Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul !!! I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!!! It’s weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I’m still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!”

The Toxic singer added that she is “truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I’m so f**king proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister.” She also called Jamie Lynn “a beautiful soul” and “so DAMN STRONG.” Spears went on to share a story about how they would wrestle when the pair were children before concluding with:

“PS I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday !!!!”

As we mentioned before, the performer accompanied the touching message with a photo of a young Jamie Lynn, Britney, and then-boyfriend Justin. It appears that the visual might have been from the launch of the album Britney in November 2001. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

An odd choice if we do say so ourselves! And fans seemed to have agreed as they swarmed the comments section to question the photo choice. One person wrote:

“What a strange picture to choose.”

Another added:

“Does she not have a pic with only her sister and not JT in it?!?”

A third said:

“Its Britney & Justin in the right side corner for me. Glad she chose this picture. Now someone investigate”

There were also a ton of people commenting on how they didn’t believe Britney posted the birthday note, which echos similar sentiments from former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who claimed the Crossroads star has no control over her social media.

The throwback post comes two months after Timberlake issued an apology to Spears for contributing to the media scrutiny she faced following their breakup in the early aughts. In February, the Mirrors crooner shared a lengthy message on Instagram about his “ignorance” in what happened to her for years after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. He also addressed the nip slip incident at the 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson

It’s definitely interesting. We mean, of all the photos we’re sure Britney and Jamie Lynn have, the momma had to share this specific one. It could just be a way to show it’s all good between them, but who knows! What do U think about Brit’s throwback post with Justin Timberlake, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram, Britney Spears/Instagram, & Judy Eddy/WENN]