Jennifer Lopez KEPT Ben Affleck's Engagement Ring All These Years! Awwww!!!!

Should we be reading so much into this? Uh, just try and stop us!

Ever since we heard of the 2021 re-emergence of the powerful pop culture entity that is Bennifer, we’ve been wondering how real this is — and how long this is going to last!

In case you’ve been living under a rock with no wifi, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught hanging out again a couple weeks ago — right after she called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. And not just chilling — running around having clandestine meetings with switched cars, the whole nine.

Then this week began with the revelation that the exes had spent a weeklong romantic vacation together in Big Sky! Totally back on, right??

Related: J.Law’s Reaction To J.Lo Getting Back With Ben Affleck Is So Cute

Well, nothing has been confirmed confirmed, but even the most conservative confidants are saying it’s happening if slowly. One insider even claimed those in her inner circle ” won’t be surprised if they end up together”! Wow!

We’ve learned Ben had been harboring feelings for the Hustlers star. He’s had nice things to say, sure. But just this week a source revealed he had been writing “loving and longing” letters to her for quite some time — from even when she was still with A-Rod!

But what about Jen? Well, now we have a big piece of evidence. How big? Oh, about 6.1 carats.

That’s right, J.Lo’s former publicist says she still has the engagement ring from the first time they were together! Rob Shuter, known best these days for hosting the Naughty But Nice podcast, told Access Daily on Friday:

“As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring! So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning.”

He added about the shocking size of the rock up close:

“It is blinding. I almost thought, forgive me Jen, [it was fake] because it was just so large. She said, ‘Don’t touch it. It’s real.'”

It is at that.

The famous ring is a Harry Winston pink diamond solitaire. It was estimated to be worth as much as $2.5 MILLION at the time. And that was in 2002! Nearly 20 years later who even knows?

Related: A History Of Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings

We are of course thinking of Jen keeping it for sentimental reasons, still harboring a solitaire-shaped spot in her heart for her movie star ex. But obviously there’s the sheer economics of it. We mean, that could pay for both of the twins’ educations! In the Sorbonne!

There’s also the spite of it all. The man did, after all, cheat on her; well, it’s never been proven he crossed the line physically — but he has admitted to having fallen in love with his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner during filming, when he was absolutely still with J.Lo.

And we’ve heard she hasn’t returned the rock A-Rod bought her either, so maybe she just views these things as a f**kboy tax? We can’t say we blame her.

What about YOU?? Do you think J.Lo keeping the ring all these years means anything? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/AMPAS.]