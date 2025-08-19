Scooter Braun Responds To Taylor Swift's Emotional Retelling Of Buying Back Her Masters!

Scooter Braun is speaking out about Taylor Swift buying back her masters.

So, as we reported last week, the superstar singer went on her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s podcast, New Heights, and retold the very emotional story of buying her master recordings after Scooter brutally ripped them away from her in seemingly shady business deals that broke her heart over the years. Taylor cried while revisiting the story of getting ownership back of the songs she wrote when she was just a teenager. Those songs clearly mean SO much to her. It was a super emotional part of the podcast, obvi. And now, Scooter just got his shot to respond.

TMZ caught up with the music manager in Beverly Hills on Monday. They saw him walking into an office building with a cup holder full of drinks, and their cameraperson ran up alongside and asked him about Taylor’s comments. But his response?? Kind of a non-response, TBH!

All Scooter said was this:

“I wish everybody the best. Always.”

And then… he walked into the building. Gone.

You can watch the full exchange (below):

Clearly, Braun is trying not to make any waves after Taylor’s emotional podcast comments, that’s for sure.

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN & New Heights Podcast/YouTube]