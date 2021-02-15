Newly-Blonde Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin!

Scott Disick had himself quite a weekend!

Not only is he now sporting his newly-platinum blonde hairdo out and about on the beach down in Miami, he also took a step forward of sorts with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star did one thing this past weekend that he’s never done before: show off Amelia on his IG Stories! Yes, really!

Clearly, the newly-minted Kourtney Kardashian–Travis Barker relationship must be affecting him some kind of way for the reality TV star to make things so openly official with Hamlin, right?! Just saying!!!

Ch-ch-check out what appear to be Amelia’s first-ever appearance on Scott’s IG (below):

Well then!

And more, from Amelia’s IG account when she and her man evidently spent Sunday celebrating Valentine’s Day:

Awww!

Soooo are things getting, like, super official between these two?! Is this (and the platinum ‘do!) just his way of getting back at Kourtney as she moves on with the Blink-182 drummer?? Or are we watching true love unfold between Lord Disick and his lady??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

