Scott Disick Is STILL Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram -- U Cool With That, Amelia Hamlin?!

Believe us, we get it, everybody’s getting stir-crazy as we enter our second year of most things being shuttered due to the seemingly never-ending coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you can just go and flirt with your ex (and baby momma) on Instagram right in front of your current GF, ya know?! This should be day one stuff, man!

The culprit here is none other than Scott Disick — did U honestly expect anyone else? — fresh off a notable romantic New Year’s getaway to Mexico with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin. Rather than ride that out and enjoy his babysitting relationship duties, the 37-year-old reality TV star can’t help but flirt with 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Boy, if you don’t knock that off…

Related: KarJenners Are Reportedly ‘Super Supportive’ Of Scott & Amelia’s Relationship

This time around, the offending message isn’t quite as flirty as some of The Lord’s previous work, to be fair. Still! It’s the thought that counts, right?

Ch-ch-check out this photo series Kourt snapped and posted on Monday (below):

Well?! Sexy AF, right?? (Would Kourtney ever post anything else?)

Scott thought enough of the shots to play his comment off the eldest KarJenner daughter’s caption, responding to “take a bow” with this:

“Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay”

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg it’s not, but it’s certainly something!

Dude, don’t you already HAVE a girlfriend, tho??

The most interesting part of all this is the fan reaction that inevitably popped up in the aftermath of Scott’s renegade commenting habit! And they sure didn’t disappoint this time!

Here are just a few of the takes on Lord Disick making another unexpected appearance all up in Lady Kourtney’s comments section (below):

“JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY” “she’s so beautiful. You 2 belong together” “Get back together with Kourt. Gotta be by her side” “Scott & Kourtney 2021”

Jeeeez! No pressure there, right?! Ha! Honestly, the real pressure here is on Lisa Rinna‘s teenage daughter as she tries to navigate what honestly feels like a no-win situation. Even if the co-parents don’t ever reconcile romantically, they are each other’s first (and longest) loves and have three adorable children that will forever link ’em. It’s tough to compete with that!

Related: Scott Took Amelia On The Most OBNOXIOUS Rich Dude Date In History…

We know how much Sofia Richie went through in relation to Kourtney and the whole co-parenting thing while she was dating Scott. Even after their relationship ended, it appears things soon became forever frayed for Sofia and longtime (former?) bestie Kylie Jenner simply by association.

The point is a good one, then: tread very carefully here, Amelia. And/or date somebody closer to your age who doesn’t have three children and an ever-present baby momma! Might make things simpler?! We know, we know, we get it… the heart wants what it wants… we’re just saying!!!

[Image via Scott Disick/Kourtney Kardashian/Amelia Hamlin/Instagram]