Scott Disick Has 'Gotten More Used To' Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's 'Undeniable' Chemistry, But...

Scott Disick is finally warming up to the fact that Kourtney Kardashian’s OTP might very well be Travis Barker — but don’t expect him to talk about it!

A source told ET on Thursday that the Talentless creator is slowly but surely accepting that the couple — who spent the past weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California and “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” according to an eyewitness — are in it for the long haul.

The source said of the KUWTK star’s ongoing, otherworldly romance with the drummer:

“Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it’s hard for them to keep their hands off each other. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

It’s a chemistry not even Kourt’s baby daddy can deny, apparently! The insider continued:

“Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is serious but it’s not his favorite subject of discussion.”

LOLz… baby steps, Scott!

The confidant went on to confirm that both Kourt and Trav’s respective children are “loving it.” The Poosh founder shares three kids with the Flip It Like Disick star — 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign — while the Blink-182 member shares 15-year-old Alabama and 17-year-old Landon with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The source shared:

“Travis’ kids have really taken to Kourtney and vice versa with Kourtney’s kids. They all get along great, and their families are meshing well together.”

AH-Mazing!

Only time will tell if Scott meshes with them, but it sounds like he’s making progress!

For what it’s worth, the father-of-three already gave Kourt his “blessing” to date Barker during the final part of the KUWTK reunion after-show special hosted by Andy Cohen. He mused:

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give [Kourtney] a blessing to be happy [with Travis].”

Kourtney, for her part, expressed the same sentiment about Scott as he continues to date now-20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. She said:

“Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing.”

Again, these are important strides for the exes and co-parents to make, since the reality star and musician have talked about marriage a lot. A source told E! News:

“Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul.”

Thoughts on this latest step towards maturity, Perezcious readers??

