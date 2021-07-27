Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like A Completely Different Person! Is Her Wild New Look For Travis Barker??

Do our eyes deceive us or has Kourtney Kardashian totally changed!?

The reality star uploaded a cute new selfie to her Instagram Story Tuesday night, but while the pic was probably meant to show off a t-shirt she likely stole from her boyfriend Travis Barker, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of her eyes! Why? Because they look completely different!!

Before we go any further, check out the snapshot (below)!

Now do you see what we’re talking about?

The KUWTK alum normally has dark brown eyes (like the inset, above), but not anymore! The 42-year-old tried out a mysterious green eye color for the photo — and possibly new makeup? Or maybe it’s just failed photoshop… — that had us thinking she morphed her rockstar beau’s face onto her own. Y’know, perhaps to start visualizing what their future children might look like? We have been hearing wedding bells in the distance for weeks now!

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has been accused of changing her style for the Blink-182 drummer. In March, the model slammed a fan for suggesting she’d swapped out her usual wardrobe to appease her new lover. We know she’s always been the most alternative Kardashian, but while she can deny TOTAL change all she wants, when she’s visibly photoshopping her face in selfies, we know something’s up!!

