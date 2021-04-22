Scott Disick Continues To Struggle With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship -- Latest Details

Scott Disick just can’t handle Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.

On Wednesday, a source confessed to People that the 37-year-old “has struggled” and “had been jealous” of the reality star’s past relationships. However, he recognized the Blink-182 drummer has been different from the rest, especially as the couple grow more serious and publicly flaunt their hot romance.

“With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney’s relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it’s different.”

Even more so, Lord Disick has some difficulty with the new dynamic between their three kids (Mason, Penelope, and Reign) and Barker. The insider explained:

“Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly. His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation.”

The source went on to reveal how the Talentless designer “has many regrets” about his relationship with Kourt. As you know, the exes broke up in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.

“He knows that he messed up their relationship and let her down. For a long time, he still hoped that they would end up back together.”

What did you expect, Scott? It wasn’t like Kourtney was going to stay single and wait for you to make up your mind. Mind you, the man is also currently in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin, so he really shouldn’t care this much. Unless he and Amelia have an agreement about the relationship being a clout exchange, it’s pretty s**tty to lead her on, no?

On the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick actually confessed to the Poosh founder about feeling jealous over her dating other men. In the teaser, he said:

“I feel like I just don’t like seeing you with another guy. It hurt [sic] me when you’re with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I’m, like, care-free in the sense I don’t have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day.”

The TV personality continued:

“The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again and it’s just hard. It sucks. I guess now that you’re single and I’m single and you haven’t been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately.”

Clearly, any attempts or hints at a potential reconciliation did not work. At this point, it’s also pretty clear Travis and Kourtney are head-over-heels for each other — especially after the slightly graphic video of the KUWTK star sucking his thumb posted over the weekend. Sorry, Scott! It looks like you’ll just have to suck it up for now.

