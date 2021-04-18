Travis Barker Shares A NSFW Birthday Tribute For Kourtney Kardashian -- LOOK!

Travis Barker went above and beyond for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday!

As we previously reported, the Blink-182 drummer first impressed the reality star with a stunning floral arrangement, which included strings of individual flowers hanging from the ceiling. The couple also enjoyed a romantic dinner date fit for a queen ahead of Kourt’s big day. Take a look (below):

Related: Travis Barker Says He ‘Dreams About S*x’ With Kourtney Kardashian!

And the festivities apparently didn’t end there! Travis also shared a special tribute to his girlfriend, which included some first-ever pictures of the pair on social media. And trust us, they are very sexy photos. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

The musician wrote with the photos:

“I F**KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

We finally saw more than their hands, you guys! But we don’t think we’ll be able to unsee Kourt sucking Travis’s thumb. It’ll live in our brains rent free for all times. And did anyone else think it was something VERY different?! It’s all just a lot right now. LOLz!

If you were curious about Travis and Kourtneys birthday plans, a source told People that the pair plan to celebrate with the KarJenner family, adding:

“Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life.”

Thrilled might be an understatement! How obsessed are you with Kourtney and Travis’s never-before-seen couple pics? Drop us your reactions (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]