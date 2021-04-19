Scottie Pippen Mourns Firstborn Son Antron Dead At 33: 'I Love You, Son, Rest Easy'

So sad.

Scottie Pippen announced on Monday that his oldest child Antron Pippen died on Sunday at just 33 years old. No cause of death has been revealed. The basketball star shares news of the tragic loss on Instagram, writing:

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

Pippen shared Antron with ex Karen McCollum, whom Scottie married in 1988 before their split just two years later. He followed in his father’s footsteps by playing basketball at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College, the latter of which shared a tribute to the fallen athlete Monday afternoon. On Twitter, the player’s former team uploaded photos honoring his athletic career in 2006-2007.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

On his son’s ambitions, the 55-year-old continued in his farewell post (which included family photos, below):

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Among the series of memories shared to IG was a pic that appears to show the former Chicago Bulls player coaching his mini-me on the basketball court! How cool! No doubt Antron was an inspired athlete with an acclaimed father like Scottie.

Scottie asked for privacy for the family, including ex-wife Karen who is no doubt grieving the loss of her son. He added:

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. ”

The six-time champion’s estranged wife Larsa Pippen also paid her own tribute to the young man by writing on her IG Story:

“Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron.”

Sadly, this is not the only child the Pippen family has lost too early. Scottie’s daughter Tyler, with former girlfriend Sonya Roby, died just days after her birth in 1994. The pair still share Tyler’s twin Taylor together, among the player’s seven other children. Thinking of them all in this devastating time… R.I.P.

