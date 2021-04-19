Kanye West 'Annoyed' By Kim Kardashian Divorce Narrative -- He Let Her 'File First In Order To Give Her Dignity'

We know Kanye West is competitive, so we’re not really surprised to see it coming up in his split.

As we’ve been reporting, Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from ‘Ye earlier this year, but it was a long time coming. 2020 was particularly rough for the A-List couple, with the rapper’s tumultuous presidential campaign and a series of very public breakdowns casting a spotlight on their relationship.

Related: Kim Is Trying To Adjust ‘To Her New Norm’ Without Kanye Amid Divorce

Now that the dust is finally settling, the Yeezy founder isn’t exactly pleased with the narrative playing out about the breakup. In fact, a source told Page Six that he’s “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” and apparently blames the Kardashians’s “huge spin machine.”

The insider claimed the Ultralight Beam artist let the reality star “file first in order to give her dignity,” but asserted:

“Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out. She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

We have to admit… this has some truth to it, at least as far as we’re aware. After all, during the 43-year-old’s upsetting Twitter rant in July 2020, he accused his wife of “white supremacy” for putting out a statement on his bipolar disorder, and wrote:

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with [Meek Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform'”

And we know that the mother of four flew out to Montana shortly after to hash things out in an emotional visit. After that, she held on for months, allegedly trying to get him to join her in counseling before eventually throwing in the towel. So on a surface level, it is true that Kanye was the first one to bring up divorce, and Kim was fighting to make it work. Plus, we all know the Kardashian spin machine IS as ruthlessly effective as this insider implied.

However, the legendary producer had also publicly apologized and begged the SKIMS founder for forgiveness after posting those tweets. Does it count to say “I wanted the divorce first” if he took it back afterwards? This isn’t to discredit all his words from back then just because they happened during an alleged mental health crisis, but we can’t help but suspect some level of pettiness on Kanye’s part at play here.

Related: This Is Who Kanye Wants To Date Once The Divorce Is Settled…

In any case, the Page Six source added:

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.'”

Pretty cold if true.

Ultimately, it probably doesn’t matter who broke up with who first, although we understand Kanye’s irritation if he really is the victim of a Kris Jenner media spin. Between Kanye’s usual oversharing ways and Kim’s reality series (hello, mystery upcoming Hulu show), we suspect we may know more details about the situation soon enough.

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN]